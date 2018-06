Nigeria-Iceland Match: FIFA Refused To Allow Nigerian Fans Into The Stadium With Their Drums

FIFA has been accused of double standards for preventing Super Eagles’ fans from entering the stadium with their drums, on Friday, for the Nigeria vs Iceland match in Russia.

A Nigerian Twitter user shared a video of fans waiting outside with their drums and wrote:

“@FIFAWorldCup Why the injustice of refusing our drums to cheer the @NGSuperEagles into the stadium?? Double standards @FIFAcom @thenf“