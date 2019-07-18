Trump to Reinforce U.S. Border with Additional 2,100 Troops

The Trump administration will deploy some 2,100 more troops to help “secure the southern land border of the United States,” the defense department said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Up to 1,000 of the troops will be members of the Texas National Guard. About 750 of them will assist the department of homeland security “with operational, logistical, and administrative support” at “temporary adult migrant holding facilities” in Donna and Tornillo, Texas, according to the Pentagon statement.

“Migrants will be supervised by DHS law enforcement personnel,” it added.

