Trump to meet Qatar’s prime minister as Iran peace talks stall

KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the White House on Monday.

Qatar has been acting as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran as efforts to end the conflict with Iran continue.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says negotiations have made little progress, while Trump has indicated he remains open to a diplomatic agreement.

Trump has warned that the US has identified additional infrastructure targets in Iran if military action resumes.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, at the White House on Monday as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with Iran face mounting difficulties.

According to the White House schedule, the meeting will take place behind closed doors. Vice President JD Vance is also expected to meet the Qatari leader, a US official said.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister, has been involved in diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, with Qatar serving as an intermediary for proposals aimed at narrowing differences over Iran’s nuclear programme and the conditions for ending the conflict.

The meeting comes as the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has expressed doubts about the progress of negotiations. Speaking on Sunday before travelling from Florida to Paris for a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, Rubio said discussions with Iran had achieved little and that he did not expect an immediate breakthrough.

He said Trump preferred a diplomatic resolution but described Iran’s demands as unacceptable, arguing that some were unrealistic.

Trump also indicated on Sunday that he was unlikely to order fresh strikes against Iran if negotiations produced progress and resulted in a strong agreement.

However, he warned that the US had identified additional infrastructure targets, including bridges, should military operations resume.

THE ISSUES

Qatar’s role in the negotiations reflects its position as a channel of communication between the United States and Iran, two countries without normal diplomatic relations. This allows proposals and responses to pass between the parties even when direct negotiations become difficult.

The arrangement is important because ending the conflict requires agreement on more than a halt to military operations. The two sides must also address Iran’s nuclear programme and the conditions under which the conflict would end. Differences over these issues could prevent a ceasefire or broader agreement from taking hold.

For Washington, the challenge is to secure an agreement that addresses its concerns about Iran while avoiding a prolonged military confrontation. For Tehran, the terms of any settlement will determine what it is required to accept in return for an end to the conflict.

The gap between the positions described by Rubio suggests that Qatar’s diplomatic efforts face significant obstacles. A meeting at the White House does not, by itself, indicate that an agreement is close.

WHAT’S NEXT

The outcome of Trump’s meeting with Sheikh Mohammed could provide an indication of whether Qatar can help narrow the differences between Washington and Tehran.

The immediate test will be whether the diplomatic channel produces proposals that both sides are willing to consider. If negotiations fail to make progress, Trump’s warning about additional military targets indicates that the possibility of renewed US strikes remains on the table.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump’s meeting with Qatar’s prime minister comes at a critical point in efforts to end the conflict with Iran. Qatar is seeking to bridge the differences, but the US has indicated that negotiations remain far from a breakthrough, leaving diplomacy and the threat of further military action in play.