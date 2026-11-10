Trump says FBI is investigating allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump says the FBI is investigating allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a woman reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Trump said he spoke with Huang on Monday and described him as an honourable man.

The US president said he did not plan to raise the matter during his expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking into allegations involving Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang and a woman reportedly suspected of being a Chinese intelligence officer.

Trump disclosed the investigation during an impromptu news conference at the White House, saying he had spoken with Huang on Monday to ask how he was doing.

The president also expressed support for the technology executive, describing him as an honourable man and praising his leadership of Nvidia, one of America’s major technology companies.

“I know the FBI is looking into it, in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape,” Trump said.

“I just know Jensen very well. I just think he’s a very honourable man, I mean, he built a great company, American company, and I think he’s a very honourable guy,” he added.

Trump did not provide further details about the investigation or explain the specific allegations being examined by the FBI.

The president also said he did not intend to discuss the matter during his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, although he acknowledged that Xi could raise the issue.

THE ISSUES

The allegations place a major technology executive in the middle of concerns about intelligence activity and US-China relations.

Nvidia is a significant player in the global artificial intelligence industry, supplying advanced chips used to develop and operate AI systems. Its business has also become part of wider US-China tensions over access to advanced computing technology and the strategic importance of semiconductors.

The reported FBI investigation therefore carries implications beyond Huang’s personal affairs. Any substantiated concerns involving a senior executive’s links to a foreign intelligence operation could attract scrutiny because of the sensitive technology and commercial relationships associated with the company.

However, an investigation does not establish that wrongdoing has occurred. Trump did not disclose what the FBI is examining, and the information provided does not establish that Huang is suspected of committing an offence.

The timing also places the issue close to Trump’s expected meeting with Xi. Although Trump said he did not intend to raise it, the possibility of the Chinese president bringing it up illustrates how allegations involving prominent business figures can intersect with diplomatic relations.

WHAT’S NEXT

The FBI investigation remains the central development, but further details about its scope and findings have not been disclosed.

Trump is expected to meet Xi Jinping next week. Whether the allegations feature in their discussions remains uncertain.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump has confirmed an FBI investigation involving allegations connected to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, while publicly expressing confidence in the executive. The investigation’s significance will depend on what authorities establish, not on the allegations alone.

Bloomberg