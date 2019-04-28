Trump Roughens Jussie Smollet’s Feathers, Calls Actor a ‘Loser’

President of the United States, Donald Trump is not known to be a man who minces words when he expressed an opinion and it is with this trait of his that he unloaded on embattled Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett and Chicago prosecutors who dropped criminal charges against the screen star.

Trump while speaking at a Wisconsin rally on Saturday, April 27 essentially called Smollett a loser and talked about his (Trump) perceived mission to make America great again.

Trump actually credited Smollett with coining to terms, “This is MAGA Country” and in the process referred to him as a “third rate actor.” Then, without specifically calling out the Chicago State’s Attorneys Office for dropping all criminal charges against Smollett, he said the case was a “disgrace to our nation.”

It would be recalled we reported earlier that Smollett had alleged his 2 attackers screamed, “This is MAGA Country!” as they left him on a sub-zero Chicago street with a noose around his neck and bleach on his shirt. Police and the Grand Jury later called the entire attack a fake and big lie.

Following the controversy that trailed the case, Smollett has since been dropped from hit TV series, “Empire” where he plays one of the lead characters. It is speculated that he orchestrated the plan because he was frustrated with his pay on “Empire”.