Trump Administration Allows Immigration Arrests At Schools, Churches

The Trump administration has lifted long-standing restrictions that previously made schools, churches, and hospitals off-limits for immigration arrests, giving agents broader authority to detain undocumented individuals in these places.

Announcing the policy change, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the move was necessary to prevent “criminals” from using these locations as safe havens. Acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman explained that the new rules will allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to enforce laws without unnecessary limitations.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” the DHS statement read.

Under the new directive, ICE can also expedite deportations for undocumented individuals who cannot prove they’ve lived in the U.S. for over two years. The policy aligns with a broader immigration crackdown by President Trump, who recently signed executive orders to block access to refugee programs and strengthen cooperation between ICE and local authorities.

The announcement has sparked criticism from advocacy groups and religious leaders. Critics argue the changes could deter immigrant families from seeking medical care, education, or disaster relief out of fear of arrest.

Religious leaders, like the Episcopal bishop of Washington, have called for compassion, urging the administration to consider the impact on vulnerable populations, including children.

Despite the backlash, ICE has already begun nationwide operations to enforce the new policies. Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, confirmed that arrests and deportations are underway, stating, “Our officers are actively carrying out their duties to uphold the law.”