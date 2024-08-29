Top Tech Events In Lagos, Nigeria (September – December 2024)

Lagos, Nigeria, is a thriving hub for technology in Africa. This year, the city is set to host several exciting tech events between September and December. Whether you’re a seasoned tech professional, an aspiring entrepreneur, or simply passionate about innovation, these events offer unique opportunities to network, learn, and explore the latest trends.

Africa Creative Market 2024

Dates: September 17th – 20th, 2024

September 17th – 20th, 2024 Location: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos

Landmark Event Centre, Lagos Cost: FreeOpens in a new windowafricacreativemarketglobal.com Africa Creative Market 2024

The Africa Creative Market is a premier event for those interested in the intersection of technology and creativity. With a focus on “Innovation Meets Imagination,” this year’s event will explore how technology is transforming industries like fashion, film, music, and gaming. Attendees can expect panel discussions, workshops, and showcases.

Moonshot 2024: Building for the World

Dates: October 9th–10th, 2024

October 9th–10th, 2024 Location: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos

Eko Convention Centre, Lagos Cost: Regular: NGN 20,000 Prime Local: NGN 120,000 Prime International: $250 Student: TBDOpens in a new windowitony-live.co.jp Moonshot 2024



Moonshot 2024 is a major tech event that brings together leaders in the African tech ecosystem. The event aims to scale African innovation globally and features over 4,000 guests, 75+ speakers, and 9 tracks. Topics covered include various sectors, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in tech and innovation.

TECHNOVATE FEST 2024

Date: October 17th, 2024

October 17th, 2024 Location: The Zone, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos

The Zone, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos Cost: Free (General Admission and Virtual Admission)Opens in a new windowwww.eventbrite.com TECHNOVATE FEST 2024

TECHNOVATE FEST 2024 offers a full day of innovation, creativity, and networking. This event is ideal for tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in the future of technology. Attendees will have the chance to experience cutting-edge tech developments and connect with industry experts.

Africa Startup Festival 2024

Date: November 16th, 2024

November 16th, 2024 Location: Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos Cost: Visitor: Free Explorer: $6.00 Founder: $39.00 Investor: $100.00 Delegate: $150.00Opens in a new windowwww.eventbrite.com Africa Startup Festival 2024



The Africa Startup Festival is a premier event for African startups, bringing together investors, founders, and innovators. The festival focuses on how technology is driving strategic innovation across various industries. It’s a great opportunity for networking, deal-making, and learning about the latest trends in the African startup ecosystem.

Art of Technology Lagos 6.0

Dates: December 4th–5th, 2024

December 4th–5th, 2024 Location: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos

Landmark Event Centre, Lagos Cost: FreeOpens in a new windowwww.eventbrite.com Art of Technology Lagos 6.0

Art of Technology Lagos returns for its sixth edition, focusing on the revolutionary impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event will delve into how AI is transforming industries like finance and healthcare and discuss the regulatory frameworks shaping its future. It’s a great opportunity to learn about AI and network with pioneers in the field.

Don’t miss these exciting tech events in Lagos and be part of the technological revolution in Africa!