Top Tech Events In Lagos, Nigeria (September – December 2024)

Lagos, Nigeria, is a thriving hub for technology in Africa. This year, the city is set to host several exciting tech events between September and December. Whether you’re a seasoned tech professional, an aspiring entrepreneur, or simply passionate about innovation, these events offer unique opportunities to network, learn, and explore the latest trends.
Africa Creative Market 2024
- Dates: September 17th – 20th, 2024
- Location: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos
- Cost: Free
The Africa Creative Market is a premier event for those interested in the intersection of technology and creativity. With a focus on “Innovation Meets Imagination,” this year’s event will explore how technology is transforming industries like fashion, film, music, and gaming. Attendees can expect panel discussions, workshops, and showcases.
Moonshot 2024: Building for the World
- Dates: October 9th–10th, 2024
- Location: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos
- Cost:
- Regular: NGN 20,000
- Prime Local: NGN 120,000
- Prime International: $250
- Student: TBD
Moonshot 2024 is a major tech event that brings together leaders in the African tech ecosystem. The event aims to scale African innovation globally and features over 4,000 guests, 75+ speakers, and 9 tracks. Topics covered include various sectors, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in tech and innovation.
TECHNOVATE FEST 2024
- Date: October 17th, 2024
- Location: The Zone, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos
- Cost: Free (General Admission and Virtual Admission)
TECHNOVATE FEST 2024 offers a full day of innovation, creativity, and networking. This event is ideal for tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in the future of technology. Attendees will have the chance to experience cutting-edge tech developments and connect with industry experts.
Africa Startup Festival 2024
- Date: November 16th, 2024
- Location: Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos
- Cost:
- Visitor: Free
- Explorer: $6.00
- Founder: $39.00
- Investor: $100.00
- Delegate: $150.00
The Africa Startup Festival is a premier event for African startups, bringing together investors, founders, and innovators. The festival focuses on how technology is driving strategic innovation across various industries. It’s a great opportunity for networking, deal-making, and learning about the latest trends in the African startup ecosystem.
Art of Technology Lagos 6.0
- Dates: December 4th–5th, 2024
- Location: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos
- Cost: Free
Art of Technology Lagos returns for its sixth edition, focusing on the revolutionary impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event will delve into how AI is transforming industries like finance and healthcare and discuss the regulatory frameworks shaping its future. It’s a great opportunity to learn about AI and network with pioneers in the field.
Don’t miss these exciting tech events in Lagos and be part of the technological revolution in Africa!