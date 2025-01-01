Tinubu To Launch National Values Charter In Early 2025

President Bola Tinubu confirms plans to unveil the National Values Charter in the first quarter of 2025. The initiative, already approved by the Federal Executive Council, aims to strengthen trust between the government and citizens while fostering unity across Nigeria’s diverse communities.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Tinubu emphasizes the importance of shared values for national progress. “We will launch a national orientation campaign to inspire patriotism and unite citizens. The success of our reforms depends on a collective commitment to common values and love for our country,” he states.

The president also announces that the long-anticipated National Youth Conference will begin in early 2025. The initiative, first mentioned in October 2024, underscores the government’s commitment to empowering young people as critical contributors to nation-building.

“The Youth Conference will address key issues like education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice. The Ministry of Youth will soon announce the selection process for participants,” Tinubu says.

The conference aims to bring together young Nigerians from all regions to collaboratively design solutions for national challenges and opportunities.

Tinubu praises state governors who have adopted the federal government’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative for public transportation.

“I commend states that have embraced CNG-powered transport and electric vehicles as part of our energy transition efforts. The federal government will continue to provide necessary support for these initiatives,” he affirms.

He urges state and local governments to collaborate with the federal administration to explore emerging opportunities in agriculture, livestock management, and tax reforms to drive development.

The president calls on Nigerians to prioritize moral integrity and loyalty to the nation as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In 2025, we will promote adherence to ethical principles and shared beliefs through the National Identity Project. Citizens’ commitment to these values is vital for achieving our national goals,” Tinubu asserts.

The National Youth Conference, a 30-day event, is designed to unite Nigeria’s youth, who constitute over 60% of the population. It will provide a platform for young people to engage in meaningful discussions and contribute to addressing critical national issues.

The selection process for delegates will be conducted in collaboration with youth representatives to ensure broad and inclusive participation.