Tinubu Reiterates Commitment To Business Reforms And Infrastructure Expansion

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to economic reforms aimed at making Nigeria a business-friendly environment, with a strong emphasis on private sector participation and infrastructure development.

Speaking through the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Eno, during the 65th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) in Ilorin, Tinubu said the administration would work in close synergy with stakeholders to realize economic growth.

“We remain steadfast in implementing reforms that ease doing business, accelerate infrastructural growth, and stimulate critical sectors of the economy,” Tinubu stated. “A private-sector-led economy, underpinned by strategic public-private partnerships, remains our best bet for achieving lasting national prosperity.”

The president encouraged NACCIMA leadership to collaborate closely with relevant federal agencies and ministries to attract foreign and domestic investments while boosting trade activity. He specifically urged newly inaugurated NACCIMA President, Jani Ibrahim, to apply his vast experience and networks in repositioning the association as a catalyst for economic advancement.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, highlighted the state’s strategic advantages in agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and innovation. He called on economic institutions to leverage Kwara’s favorable climate and location to drive business development and food security.

Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, also addressed the gathering, pledging robust legal reforms to protect investments and foster a secure business environment. He referenced key national policies such as the 2024 Arbitration Policy and the 2024–2028 Justice Policy as central pillars of economic policy modernization.

According to Fagbemi, “We are reforming our legal landscape to attract global investors by ensuring transparency, fairness, and the sanctity of contracts. These initiatives are critical for building investor trust and promoting sustainable economic progress.”

Jani Ibrahim, in his acceptance speech, pledged to introduce forward-looking reforms to reposition NACCIMA as a vital partner in Nigeria’s economic development journey.