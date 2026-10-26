Oyebanji’s second term to prioritise jobs, industrialisation, says Ekiti deputy governor

By Emmanuella Opara | October 26th 2026

KEY POINTS

Ekiti Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye says Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s second term will focus on improved service delivery.

Job creation and industrialisation are expected to receive priority attention.

Afuye thanked Christian and Muslim organisations for supporting the administration during its first term.

A Celestial Church of Christ priest praised the governor’s character and the peace in the state.

MAIN STORY

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye has said the second-term mandate of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration will provide an opportunity to improve service delivery, with job creation and industrialisation expected to feature prominently in its plans.

Afuye made the remarks during a thanksgiving visit to a branch of the Celestial Church of Christ in Ikere Ekiti, her hometown, on Sunday. The visit formed part of her tour of the church’s branches across the state.

Her comments were contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Press in the Deputy Governor’s Office, Tope Ariyo.

The deputy governor described Oyebanji as a leader whose faith would influence his policies and their implementation. She expressed confidence that the administration would deliver more impactful services during its second term.

Afuye also thanked faith-based organisations across Ekiti for their support during the administration’s first term, particularly around the governorship election.

She acknowledged the contributions of the Celestial Church of Christ, other Christian denominations and Muslim organisations, describing their support as significant to the government.

Earlier, the presiding priest of the church, Ven. Rotimi Ogunbunmi, emphasised the importance of prayer and steadfast faith. He said godliness accompanied by contentment was rewarding.

Ogunbunmi also praised Oyebanji’s moral character and upbringing, adding that the peace and orderliness in Ekiti reflected the values demonstrated by the governor and his deputy.

THE ISSUES

The deputy governor’s remarks set out two key priorities for Oyebanji’s second term: job creation and industrialisation. Their implementation will be important in determining whether the administration can translate its renewed mandate into better services and economic opportunities for Ekiti residents.

Afuye’s appreciation of religious organisations also highlights the administration’s acknowledgement of support from faith communities during its first term.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I would like to thank our leaders across the state for standing by us. The support shown by this church, CCC, was massive. The same thing was true across all Christian denominations and also among Muslims. I thank all our faith-based organisations for the uncommon love,” Monisade Afuye, Ekiti State Deputy Governor, said.

“I am optimistic that the second-term mandate of the administration will usher in better, improved and impactful service delivery across the state. I can affirm that priority attention will be given to job creation and industrialisation,” Afuye said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The administration is expected to pursue its stated priorities of job creation, industrialisation and improved service delivery during its second term. The impact of these commitments will depend on the policies introduced and the results achieved for residents.

BOTTOM LINE

Ekiti Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye says Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s second term will focus on improved public services, job creation and industrialisation, while thanking religious organisations for their support of the administration.