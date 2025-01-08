Tinubu Hails Ghana’s Democratic Achievement, Calls for Stronger Regional Collaboration

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering bond with Ghana, pledging to collaborate in addressing the pressing challenges facing the West African subregion.

Speaking at the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Mahama on Tuesday, Tinubu described the relationship between the two nations as “unbreakable.”

“We are your brothers and sisters. The bond is strong and cannot be broken,” Tinubu declared, praising Ghana’s recent election as a significant step forward for democracy in Africa.

The Nigerian leader commended Ghanaians for their democratic strides, highlighting that the successful election “lays to rest the question of whether Ghana and Africa are capable of democratic and productive endeavours.” He urged critics of the continent to acknowledge its progress, adding, “This moment is a source of pride and honour for the entire continent and its diaspora.”

In his address, Tinubu drew parallels between Ghana’s legacy under Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah and Nigeria’s founding leaders, emphasising the shared history and aspirations of both nations. “We have found the critical path to success. Together, we shall lift our nations out of poverty and build resilient economies at our own pace,” he noted.

Tinubu’s speech celebrated Ghana as a “rising Black star” whose light symbolises hope, unity, and the potential for a prosperous Africa. He pledged Nigeria’s support for Mahama’s administration, calling the new president “a man of patriotic vision and substance” with a deep love for his nation.

The Nigerian president also underscored the need for greater subregional cooperation to tackle issues such as poverty, youth unemployment, and instability. “With laser focus, we can address the pressing concerns of our people and strengthen our shared prosperity,” Tinubu said.

As the inauguration marked a new chapter for Ghana, Tinubu prayed for its continued progress and prosperity, urging both nations to uphold the spirit of their enlightened leaders and work towards deeper regional integration.

The ceremony was widely seen as a reaffirmation of the enduring ties between Ghana and Nigeria and their shared commitment to fostering stability and growth across West Africa.