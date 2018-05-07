Tender Notice for Mercy Corps

Overview

Mercy Corps is a non-religious, non-profit and non-governmental international relief and development organization working in over 40 countries worldwide helping people build secure, productive and just communities. Mercy Corps in Nigeria implements a variety of programs with the ultimate goal of building productive, secure and just communities.

Mercy Corps is seeking qualified Suppliers with a proven background in these areas. Interested bidders can apply to one or all two Lots:

Lot A. PR MDG 466 – Safe room Construction for MC Deepsites_Damboa, Dikwa & Ngala

Lot B. PR MDG 002 – Supply of Stationery and computer Accessories for MC Maiduguri.

Tender packages can be picked up at: No 6 Extension 111 Gombole Road Old, GRA Maiduguri Borno State or by submitting a request to the e-mail address: ng-inquiries-maiduguri@mercycorps.org

The deadline for submission is 18th May 2018

Only tenders submitted in prescribed form and deadlines will be considered. Only legally registered firms will be considered.

All tenders should be submitted in a separate sealed envelopes for each Lot clearly marked:

