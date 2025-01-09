Telecom Tariffs To Increase, But Not By 100%, Says Minister

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has announced that telecom tariffs in Nigeria will increase soon, though not by 100%. Speaking after a stakeholders’ meeting with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) on Wednesday in Abuja, Dr. Tijani stated that consultations and engagements regarding the proposed adjustments are ongoing.

MNOs have been advocating for a 100% increase in tariffs. However, the minister clarified that this figure would not be fully approved. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is expected to announce the finalized tariff adjustments to the public shortly.

“In recent weeks, there have been calls from telecom companies for tariff increases. While they have requested a 100% hike, the NCC will ensure a balanced approach that protects consumers while also supporting continued investment by these companies,” Dr. Tijani said.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding citizens while enabling telecom companies to invest significantly in the sector’s growth. According to him, it is crucial to establish regulations that foster sustainable development in telecommunications.

Dr. Tijani also highlighted the Federal Government’s plan to increase its role in infrastructure investment within the sector. “Historically, investments in this sector have been left to the private sector, which typically focuses on areas with short- to medium-term returns. Moving forward, the government will not allow infrastructure development to rest solely on private companies,” he said.

He stressed the importance of focusing on “meaningful connectivity” rather than merely tariff increases. “Consumers want access to quality service, but delivering this requires significant investment in the infrastructure used to provide these services,” the minister added.

NCC’s Role in Balancing Interests

Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, reiterated the commission’s dedication to ensuring the industry’s sustainability. “While we acknowledge the need for tariff adjustments, a 100% increase is unlikely to be approved. We are still engaging stakeholders and will provide clarity within the next one or two weeks,” he said.

Dr. Maida assured Nigerians that the NCC has implemented tools to ensure compliance with service quality standards. He also called on MNOs to simplify their pricing templates to provide transparency in charges for voice calls, SMS, and data usage. “The current system of main rates and additional bonuses often complicates understanding. Many consumers feel that telecom companies are mismanaging their data,” he noted.

Industry Perspective

Representing Airtel Nigeria, its media spokesperson, Femi Adeniran, explained that the proposed tariff adjustments are driven by rising operational and capital costs. He highlighted the importance of the adjustments in ensuring the sector’s long-term sustainability and delivering better connectivity.

“To foster digital inclusion and maintain superior connectivity, tariff increments are necessary to address the economic realities faced by telecom operators. These adjustments will ultimately benefit Nigerian consumers by enabling continued investment in the sector,” he said.