TCN Restores Power To Northern Nigeria After Nine-Day Blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirms it restores electricity to key northern states, including Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe. This restoration comes after a nine-day blackout across the northwest, northeast, and parts of north-central Nigeria due to vandalism on a critical transmission line.

TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah states that the restored power is possible due to completed repairs on the 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line 1. “Bulk power supply is back, and the Apir-Lafia 330kV line 2 now operates as well, bringing electricity back to affected states,” Mbah reports. TCN engineers prepare to repair the second line, awaiting security reinforcement to safeguard the team at the site.

Background

Earlier, reports indicated that a disruption in the 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir double-circuit transmission lines caused outages throughout the northern region. Nigeria’s limited and frequently disrupted power supply often leaves businesses dependent on costly diesel generators, increasing expenses and restricting economic growth.