Tanko Muhammad Gets Senate’s Confirmation as CJN

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

This was sequel to the consideration at plenary of Justice Tanko’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari by the Senate Committee of the Whole headed by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Justice Tanko, 66, had during the session which lasted from 11.40am to 1.15pm answered questioned put to him by some Senators after which the Senate President asked him to take a bow and leave the Senate chambers.

Details later…

Source: THISDAY