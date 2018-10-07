Tambuwal Secures More Votes than Saraki,Kwankwaso in PDP Presidential Primary

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has floored the President of the Senate in the ongoing Presidential Primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Accounting to the votes counted by the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, Tambuwal doubles Saraki;s votes.

While Saraki polled a total of 317 votes, Tambuwal recorded 693 votes. Tambuwal also beat former Kano Governor, Rabui Kwankwaso, who only polled 158 votes.

As ay=t the time of this report, vote counting was still on-going and the votes of Atiku Abubakkar were being counted. No winner had emerged yet.