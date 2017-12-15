T-Bills Yields Close Flat as Market Rates Surhe

Treasury bills yields fell flat at the market on Wednesday, December 13, as traders participated in the bond auction conducted by the Debt Management Office, DMO.

The yields closed at 14.26 percent,at the close of business on Wednesday,the same rate it traded on Tuesday.

Investors are anticipating the repayment of N131.415 billion worth of maturing Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) today by the government through the debt office.

However, the market is expected to be very active on Thursday, though the average yields may drop. Meanwhile, the money market rates increased yesterday at the close of transactions.

Both the overnight and open buy back (OBB) rates recorded marginal growth. While the overnight rate increased to 3 percent from 2.92 percent, the OBB rate rose to 2.50 percent from 2.33 percent.