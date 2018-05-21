Sweet Sensation to Mark Children’s Day By Feeding 5,000 Underprivileged Children

As Nigerian children celebrates Children’s Day on May 27, Sweet Sensation Confectionery, leading quick services restaurant sector in the country plans to provide free meals to 5,000 indigent children in foster homes.

The Programme tagged ‘Feed a Child’ is a welfare initiative being supported by the company’s esteemed customers, stakeholders and long standing partners like Coca Cola (Nigeria Bottling Company PLC) and UAC Nigeria Plc.

In a press statement signed by Emeka Ugbogu, head marketing, Sweet Sensation Confectionary, the company said the programme started on May 1, with target to generate resources to feed 5,000 children in four selected special homes for the less privileged.

He stated that the programme was aimed at celebrating these children especially on the Children’s Day, putting smiles on their faces and making 2018 Children’s Day celebration worthwhile in their lovely memories.

“Through purchase of meal vouchers; discounted at N750 per meal per child, a customer participates in the Feed a Child programme slated for May 27. The customer also receives an invite for his or her child to participate in a fun-packed, exciting, Children’s Day Fiesta scheduled across 12 selected Sweet Sensation Confectionery Outlets in Lagos and Ibara, Abeokuta Ogun State.

“The outlets are Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State; Surulere; Festac 22 Road; Festac Apple Junction; Egbeda Akowonjo; Egbeda Two; Abule Egba, Ogba; Alagomeji; Ifako; Ketu and Ikorodu. Highlights of the day includes: Special Cartoon Characters, bouncing castle, freebies of Face Painting, Candies, Cakes and other kiddie’s gifts,” it stated.

Sweet Sensation offers satisfaction and well-being through her wide range of healthy meals, pastries and free meal delivery services. In addition to this feed a child CSR programme meal offer to the indigent children on May 27. The QSR has also reintroduced the ‘Sweet Sensation Sizzling Spago’ meal and the ‘Sweet Sensation Pastries and Supreme Ice Cream Promo’ for the celebrating kids.

The Sizzling Spago is Sweet Sensation’s delicious Spaghetti and Coca-Cola combo treat; a sure children’s delight. Children of customers who purchase the meal plus 2 35CL pet bottle or a 60 CL Coke, will receive sensational gift items. Similar exciting gifts will also be given to the children of customers who purchase the creamy-yummy Sweet Sensation Pastries and Supreme Ice Cream.

These promos are essentially to appreciate her customers; celebrating the young customers between the ages of 1-15 years as well as the older but, young at heart customers. The Sweet Sensation brand; since its establishment; over 24 years ago through the vision of Lady Kehinde Kamson; founder and Managing Director/CEO, has been engaged in numerous CSR welfare programmes for the less privileged in the society as well as customer-centric reward schemes in appreciation of her customers’ loyalty and patronage.

The organisation’s customers and stakeholders alike are enjoined to reach out by feeding indigent children on May 27 Children’s day; whilst also giving their children and wards, a worthwhile celebration at any of the selected Sweet Sensation outlets.