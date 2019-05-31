Super Eagles to Commence Preparation for 2019 Nations Cup in Asaba

Ahead of this year’s continental showdown in Egypt, the 2013 champions will report to training camp in Asaba to kickstart fitness and tactical preparations.

In a brief interaction with AOifootball.com, the second Vice President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Mallam Shehu Dikko said everything was being put in place to make sure the team does well in Egypt.

“So, everything regarding their preparations is being sorted out. Once the players resume camp, other issues that crop up will be dealt with.

“But all programmes have been set out and all procedures are done. All that is left now is for the team to resume camp on the 2nd of June,” Dikko revealed.

Dikko also gave insights on the Super Eagles chances of winning the trophy in Egypt.

“The chances? It’s the Nations Cup we are contesting for. Our objective is to win the cup, this is not the World Cup and it’s the Nations Cup. We are not going there to participate. The minimal benchmark is to win the trophy and that’s what we are going to do,” Dikko concluded.

Nigeria is placed in Group B, alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect