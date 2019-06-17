Super Eagles Lose to Teranga Lions in Friendly Match

The Super Eagles continued their preparation for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations with their final preparatory match against the Teranga Lions of Senegal, who ran away with a 1-0 victory.

The match was played in Ismailia, Egypt.

A defensive mix up in the 20th minute exposed the Eagles’ defence and Idrissa Gueye capitalized on it to score the only goal of the match.

Nigeria came close to drawing level on a number of occasions with Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi almost leveling proceedings before the interval.

Both coaches, who agreed to the game being played behind closed doors, made good use of the opportunity to make their maximum changes. The better chances in the second half fell to the Nigerians with Samuel Chukwueze’s close range shot blocked with a last ditch tackle and substitute Oghenekaro Etebo’s free kick on the edge of the box rattling the cross bar.

In Nigeria’s starting 11 were Daniel Akpeyi, Samuel Kalu, Jamilu Collins, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Odion Ighalo.