SSANU Urges Federal Government To Address Electricity Crisis In Universities

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) appeals to the Federal Government to resolve the ongoing electricity crisis hampering academic and administrative activities in universities nationwide.

In a statement issued in Abuja, SSANU National President Mohammed Ibrahim highlights the rising electricity costs that are undermining the ability of universities to perform essential functions such as teaching, research, and administration. He emphasizes that the crisis directly affects students, who are the primary beneficiaries of the education system.

Ibrahim notes that inadequate and expensive electricity supply disrupts university operations and impedes the delivery of quality education. He urges the government to act urgently, stressing the need for immediate intervention to alleviate the financial and operational burden on institutions.

“The energy crisis in our universities is a critical issue that must be addressed without delay. It affects not only institutional operations but also the welfare of students and staff,” Ibrahim states. He calls for decisive steps to ensure a stable and affordable power supply for the education sector.

The rising cost of electricity continues to impact various sectors in Nigeria, including education, healthcare, businesses, and households. The financial strain has forced many institutions and individuals to navigate inflated energy bills and unreliable power supply.

In 2024, the cost of electricity meters increased significantly, with single-phase meters rising to approximately ₦125,000 and three-phase meters costing up to ₦240,000. This hike has left many Nigerians struggling to acquire meters, leading to reliance on the controversial estimated billing system.

By October 2024, institutions such as the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan reported spending around ₦80 million monthly on electricity, further highlighting the strain on resources caused by the crisis.

The electricity crisis has sparked calls for urgent reforms to improve affordability, efficiency, and fairness in the power sector. SSANU urges the Federal Government to prioritize resolving energy challenges in universities to enhance institutional efficiency and foster a conducive environment for students and staff to thrive.