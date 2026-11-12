Speed Darlington begs Burna Boy to drop charges

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 12th, 2026

Key Points

· Singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has apologised to Burna Boy and asked him to withdraw the charges against him

· He made the appeal in an Instagram video on Thursday

· He promised to stop commenting on Burna Boy’s sexuality, directly or indirectly, if the charges are dropped

· He also promised never to mention the singer’s name again if the legal dispute is resolved

· The feud began in October 2024 after he questioned Burna Boy’s Grammy win and made insinuations about his ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs

· Burna Boy petitioned the police over alleged defamation and cyberstalking, leading to Speed Darlington’s arrest

Main Story

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has apologised to Grammy winning musician Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, asking him to withdraw the charges against him and promising to stop making comments about his sexuality. He made the appeal in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, expressing regret over the pain and embarrassment he might have caused the singer.

“This video is for Burna Boy. Burna, this is an apology video. I apologise for any pain that I have caused you. Any shame that I have caused you,” he said. He admitted he was wrong to assume that everyone had the same temperament. “I made the mistake of thinking that everybody vibrates at the same frequency. That’s wrong of me. I apologise, Burna Boy,” he added.

He tied his promise to the withdrawal of the charges. “I give you my word that if you withdraw all charges and let everything die, I give you my word that I will never make any direct comment regarding your sexuality. Even indirect comment. I will no longer try sustain. I give you my word. Let peace reign,” he said. He also promised: “I promise I will never use my mouth to mention your name.”

The Issues

The feud escalated in October 2024 after Speed Darlington posted videos questioning Burna Boy’s Grammy win for Twice as Tall and making insinuations about his relationship with Diddy. Burna Boy petitioned the police over alleged defamation and cyberstalking, and Speed Darlington was arrested in Lagos on October 4, 2024, transferred to Abuja and released on October 9, 2024.

The dispute has swung between apology and defiance. His lawyer, Stan Alieke, earlier issued an apology saying the videos were meant as entertainment, but Speed Darlington later distanced himself, claiming the lawyer advised it to recover his seized phone. That history makes the credibility of the latest apology a question, especially as it is conditional on the charges being dropped.

The legal fight also grew. He was arrested again in November 2024 while performing in Owerri, and his lawyer Deji Adeyanju accused Burna Boy of using the police to oppress his client. He was detained for several weeks, then arraigned and granted bail in January 2025.

What’s Being Said

Speed Darlington framed the video as a plea for peace. His offer is explicit: no more comments on Burna Boy’s sexuality, direct or indirect, and no further mention of his name, in exchange for the charges being withdrawn.

Despite his release in 2025, he continued to release diss material and make public comments about the singer, so the latest video appears to be another attempt to end the dispute. No response from Burna Boy or his representatives was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether Burna Boy responds, withdraws the charges or lets the case continue. The legal process will determine the outcome rather than the apology alone, Observers will also watch whether Speed Darlington keeps to his word, given his earlier reversal.

Bottom Line

Speed Darlington is offering silence in exchange for freedom from the charges, but with his history of retracting apologies and no word yet from Burna Boy, the feud is far from settled.