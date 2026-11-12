Key Points

Crawford University aims to rank among the world’s top 1,000 universities within the next decade.

The institution targets entry into the Times Higher Education rankings within five to seven years.

A total of 630 students will graduate at its 18th Convocation Ceremony on November 18.

The university is expanding academic programmes, research infrastructure and international partnerships.

Its transformation agenda is guided by the CRAWFORD 2030 Development Agenda, built around 11 strategic pillars.

Main Story

Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State, has unveiled plans to become one of the world’s top 1,000 universities within the next 10 years, as part of efforts to strengthen its academic reputation and international standing.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Solomon Makinde, disclosed this on Wednesday in Igbesa during a news conference ahead of the institution’s 18th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for November 18.

Makinde said the university was also targeting entry into the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings within the next five to seven years, adding that the ambition would be driven by improved research output, international collaborations, academic publications and institutional development.

He acknowledged that the targets were ambitious but achievable through sustained investment in research infrastructure, staff development, international visibility and effective management.

The vice-chancellor identified the university’s recognition as the first institution in Nigeria to attain National Education Repository and Databank (NERD) status as an important step towards achieving global relevance.

According to him, the recognition would strengthen digital scholarship, research visibility, knowledge management and the dissemination of academic information.

Makinde, who assumed office on October 6, 2025, said his administration had introduced reforms to expand academic opportunities, improve infrastructure, strengthen quality assurance and promote international engagement.

At the forthcoming convocation, 630 students will graduate, comprising 528 undergraduates and 102 postgraduate students.

Of the undergraduate graduands, 54 obtained First Class Honours, 233 earned Second Class Upper Division, 191 graduated with Second Class Lower Division, while 50 obtained Third Class Honours.

The vice-chancellor noted that 287 undergraduates, representing approximately 54.5 per cent of the graduating class, earned either First Class or Second Class Upper Division degrees.

Among the outstanding students, Ibazebo Anthony Eromonsele of Computer Science and Technology and Njoku Chiamaka Jasmine of Biochemistry emerged as joint best graduating students in the regular undergraduate programme, each recording a CGPA of 4.92.

Uzoma Perpetua Ndidiamaka of Physics with Electronics emerged as the best graduating student in the School of Part-Time Studies with a CGPA of 4.96.

The postgraduate category comprises 57 Master of Science recipients, seven MBA graduates, 21 Postgraduate Diploma holders and 17 PhD graduates.

The Issues

Despite its ambitious international ranking targets, Crawford University acknowledges that inadequate infrastructure, funding constraints and limited research capacity remain challenges requiring attention.

Makinde said the institution was addressing these concerns through infrastructure development, academic expansion and efforts to diversify its revenue sources.

The university has earmarked a new facility for its College of Allied Health Sciences, commenced rehabilitation of student hostels and plans to add four halls to its female hostels.

It is also preparing to utilise six lecture theatres and several staff offices at the Crawford University International Conference Centre to accommodate growing academic activities.

On academic development, the university has conducted accreditation exercises for Geology, Computer Science and Information and Communication Technology programmes. Resource verification exercises were also completed for six undergraduate Allied Health Sciences programmes and three postgraduate programmes.

What’s Being Said

Makinde said international collaboration would play a major role in strengthening the university’s research capacity and global visibility.

He disclosed that Crawford University had been selected for the Africa-Brazil Universities Collaboration Initiative, involving the Federal University for Latin American Integration, Federal University of Tocantins and Federal University of São Francisco Valley.

The institution has also signed Memoranda of Understanding with New Horizons Systems, Microstat Nigeria Ltd., Campus WiFi and Network Services Co. Ltd., General Hospital, Ota, and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.

According to Makinde, the partnerships are expected to support research, professional training, technology integration, academic exchange and graduate employability.

He added that management was reviewing commercial ventures, including its bakery, water plant and Crawford Chicken, while exploring endowments, alumni contributions and private-sector partnerships to improve financial sustainability.

What’s Next

Beyond its academic ambitions, the university is strengthening student development through extracurricular activities.

Crawford students recently finished among the top eight universities at the 2026 All-Nigeria Universities Debating Championship hosted by Rivers State University. They also reached the quarterfinals in British Parliamentary debating and won the Fastest Developing Debate Team – South West award.

The students are expected to represent the institution at the 18th Pan-African Universities Debating Championship scheduled for Veritas University, Abuja, from December 12 to 20.

In sports, the university’s football team won the Playball Africa 2025 Tournament and secured runners-up positions in several other inter-university competitions.

These achievements form part of the institution’s CRAWFORD 2030 Development Agenda, which is built around 11 strategic pillars covering academic expansion, infrastructure, staff and student welfare, industry collaboration, international partnerships, campus security and institutional visibility.

Bottom Line

Crawford University’s ambition to join the world’s top 1,000 universities signals a determination to compete beyond Nigeria’s higher education landscape.

However, achieving that goal will require more than infrastructure expansion and international agreements. Consistent research output, stronger academic standards, quality publications, sustainable funding and internationally recognised performance will be essential.

With 2030 approaching, the university’s ability to translate its development agenda into measurable academic progress will determine whether its global ranking ambition becomes reality.