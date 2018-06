Sola David-Borha Re-Appointed To Coca-Cola HBC board

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, Coca-Cola HBC, said it has reappointed Sola David-Borha to its Board Committees for the financial year 2018.

Sola David-Borha who currently works for Standard Bank Holdings will join other board committees as follows:

Audit Committee William (Bill) W. Douglas III (Chair)

John P. Sechi

Olusola (Sola) David-Borha

Nomination Committee Reto Francioni (Chair)

Charlotte J. Boyle

Alexandra Papalexopoulou

Remuneration Committee Alexandra Papalexopoulou (Chair)

Charlotte J. Boyle

Reto Francioni

Social Responsibility Committee Anastasios I. Leventis (Chair)

Alexandra Papalexopoulou

José Octavio Reyes