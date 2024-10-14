Sokoto State Government Launches Subsidised Food

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, on Monday, inaugurated a special committee to oversee the sale of food items at a 55% discount to alleviate economic pressures on the people of the state.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal and the global economic downturn.

During the inauguration ceremony, Governor Aliyu emphasised that the discounted food sales are available to all residents, regardless of political affiliation or ethnicity. He noted that the state government had procured various essential commodities, which will be sold at significantly reduced prices to help families manage their daily needs.

Addressing the current economic climate, Aliyu acknowledged the challenges brought about by national and global financial disruptions. He cited the removal of fuel subsidies and rising electricity tariffs as factors that have exacerbated the hardships faced by citizens.

To counter these difficulties, the state government has implemented a series of palliative measures, including the provision of free commodities and the introduction of subsidized mass transit services.

“The Sokoto State government is committed to ensuring that every family in the state’s 244 wards has access to these essential food items,” the governor stated. “We will sustain this initiative until the economic situation in the country improves.”

In addition to the government’s efforts, Aliyu called on affluent individuals and corporate entities to support the programme by extending assistance to the less privileged in their communities.

The committee chairman, Chiso Dattijo, praised the governor’s initiative, describing it as a timely intervention. He assured the public that the committee would work diligently to ensure the programme’s success.

This initiative reflects Sokoto State’s dedication to addressing the economic challenges faced by its residents, providing much-needed relief during a time of financial strain.