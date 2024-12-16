Shell Faces Another Oil Spill Incident At Bonny Terminal In Niger Delta

An oil spill occurs at Shell’s Bonny terminal in Rivers State, Niger Delta, over the weekend, marking the second such incident at Shell’s facilities this year. The spill reaches the shoreline, sparking environmental concerns and a response from local authorities.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) confirms that the spill happens on Saturday, stating it is monitoring the situation closely. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) shuts down the affected pipeline and deploys containment booms to limit further damage.

NIMASA collaborates with Shell and other stakeholders to evaluate the extent of the spill and ensure nearby communities remain safe. While the immediate environmental impact is still being assessed, both NIMASA and the Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) have yet to release a detailed analysis.

This is the second spill linked to Shell in 2024. Earlier in January, a leak at the Obolo-Ogale pipeline in Rivers State, part of the Trans Niger pipeline exporting Bonny Light crude, resulted in another significant spill. That pipeline had also undergone maintenance in late 2023, raising concerns about the effectiveness of Shell’s pipeline management systems.

Shell’s history in the Niger Delta is marked by numerous oil spills that have devastated the environment and local livelihoods. These incidents have led to widespread criticism, legal action, and demands for corporate accountability. In recent years, Nigerian courts have ruled against Shell in multiple cases, including a ₦30 billion compensation order to communities affected by oil pollution in Delta State.

Oil spills in the Niger Delta continue to degrade farmland, waterways, and aquatic ecosystems, harming local communities that depend on these resources for their livelihoods. These environmental challenges also exacerbate tensions in the region, which has experienced unrest over resource exploitation and environmental neglect in past decades.

SPDC confirms that efforts are underway to contain the spill and minimize its impact, with cleanup operations expected to follow. Environmental advocates are urging stronger measures to prevent future spills and ensure responsible operations by oil companies in the region.

The incident underscores the critical need for improved infrastructure, environmental protections, and corporate accountability to mitigate the long-term consequences of oil spills in Nigeria.