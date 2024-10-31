Senate Affrims 7 Ministerial Nominees

The Senate has confirmed seven new ministerial appointees sent by President Bola Tinubu. After an extended screening session on Wednesday, the nominees were approved during the Senate plenary.

Some of these nominees, having served in various government roles before, were simply asked to introduce themselves before receiving a “take a bow and go” confirmation.

The confirmed ministers include:

Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

Muhammadu Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State, Foreign Affairs

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Development

Idi Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development

Yusuf Ata as Minister of State, Housing

Dr. Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State for Education

Among the appointees, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the wife of former Eastern Nigeria Governor Odumegwu Ojukwu, raised concerns over the poor condition of Nigeria’s embassies abroad. She stated that inadequate funding has left these buildings in a “deplorable condition,” which does not reflect Nigeria’s standing internationally. She urged that these buildings be renovated to create suitable environments for lawmakers and foreign engagement.

During the session, several senators praised President Tinubu for nominating a diverse group of individuals, regardless of their political affiliations. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia) highlighted the significance of nominating someone from an opposing party, viewing it as a step toward national unity. He noted, “The President should be commended for including someone from APGA, especially the wife of my former party leader, the late Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu. This marks the beginning of a unity government and national integration.”

Senator Victor Umeh (LP-Anambra) also viewed the nomination as a positive step toward healing and unifying the nation.