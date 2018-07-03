Saraki, Tambuwal, 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Hold Meeting to Decide nPDP’s Next Landing

Members of the Alhaji Kawu Baraje-led new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), an aggrieved group within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), continued their consultations on their future in the APC in Abuja Monday, holding a late night meeting to determine the way forward.

An insider stated on Monday night that, the outcome of the consultations, which started on Sunday night in one of their members’ house in Asokoro, Abuja, would finally decide their next line of action.

Among those said to have met Monday night included, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, and about 50 lawmakers from both chambers of the National Assembly.

“From the conversation that started on Sunday night, majority of us have decided we should leave the APC; that has been concluded; there is no going back,’’ a member of the group said on Monday night in Abuja.

However, the source added that members of the group appeared to be divided over which party to move to, saying: ‘’While majority of us agreed we should move straight to the PDP, others are saying we should first and foremost form a coalition with SDP, ADC and others before we negotiate with PDP.’’

THISDAY gathered that the outcome of the on-going conversation by the group would be made known before Friday, with about 20 APC senators and many members of House of Representatives defecting.

One of the leaders of the group, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, was in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital last week, to inform Governor Ayo Fayose about his resolve to return to PDP.

Members of the former new PDP bloc within the APC had addressed a letter dated April 27, 2018 to the then Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, where they informed the party of their grievances and expectations from both the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the development, the party invited them and they met with the leadership of the party.

Those who attended the meeting included President of the Senate, Senator Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara; Governor of Sokoto State, Tambuwal; Senator Kwankwaso; Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Admiral Murtala Nyako (retd.); Senator Mohammad Aliero, Senator Danjuma Goje, Senator John Enoh, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Senator Rufai Ibrahim and Senator Ibrahim Danbaba.

Others are Senator Suleman Nazif, Senator Isa Misau, Senator Muhammed Shitu, Senator Shehu Sani, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Senator Shaaba Lafiagi, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Senator David Umaru, Senator Barnabas Gemade; Chairman, former nPDP, Alhaji Abubakar K. Baraje; Mr. Aminu Shagari, Mr. Kabiru Marafa, Mr. Isa Ashiru, Mr. Muh’d Soba, Mr. Mark Gbillah, Mr. Sani Rano, Mr. Garba Durbunde, Mr. Aliyu Madaki, Mr. Zakari Mohammed, Mr. Rufai Chachangi, Mr. Razak Atunwa, Mr. Emmanuel Udende, Mr. Hassan Saleh, Mr. Nasiru Sule, Mr. Orker Jev, Mr. Aliyu Pategi, Mr. Isah Halilu, Mr. Rabiu Kaugama, Mr. Abdussamad Dasuki, Mr. Ismaila Gadaka, Mr. Lado Suleja, Mr. Dickson Tarkighir, Mr. Babatunde Kolawole, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, Mr. Danjuma Shida, Mr. Danburam Nuhu, Mr. Sunday Adepoju, Mr. Sani Zorro, Mr. Ahmed Bichi, Mr. Garba Mohammed and a host of others.