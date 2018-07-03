Malaysian Authorities Arrest Former PM Najib Razak on Corruption Charges

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested Tuesday, according to Malaysian state media Bernama.

Bernama cites the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which has been investigating billions of state funds that went missing while Najib was in power.

Last week police said they had seized $225 million in luxury handbags, jewelry, cash and goods from six properties linked to the former leader.

The goods were seized as part of the investigation into the sprawling scandal related to 1MDB, a state investment vehicle from which Najib was accused of siphoning off billions of dollars.

He has denied any wrongdoing.