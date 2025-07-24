Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Resume In Istanbul Amid Ongoing Conflict

Diplomatic representatives from Russia and Ukraine are meeting in Istanbul this week for their third round of negotiations since May, as efforts to end the war between the two nations reach a delicate juncture.

Despite renewed dialogue, the conflict remains active. A recent artillery strike by Russian forces on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman, according to local governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Additionally, three civilians—including two teenagers—suffered injuries in the overnight assault.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 71 drones and decoy UAVs across various regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy, with 45 successfully intercepted or neutralized through electronic countermeasures.

Although there is cautious optimism surrounding the Istanbul discussions, expectations for an immediate ceasefire remain low. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that the current agenda centers on prisoner exchanges and the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, rather than direct ceasefire negotiations.

“We need more progress to truly end this war,” Zelensky said, underscoring his call for a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin acknowledged that previously exchanged documents outlining peace proposals will be reviewed during the talks.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that significant diplomatic groundwork would be essential before any viable agreement can emerge. Ukraine insists on an unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for broader peace negotiations, while Russia continues to demand Ukrainian withdrawal from territories it annexed during the conflict.

The dialogue between the two nations marks the first direct engagement since hostilities reignited three years ago. The talks have so far yielded several prisoner exchanges, notably involving severely wounded soldiers and younger combatants.

Russia’s delegation will again be headed by presidential aide and former culture minister Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine will be represented by former defense minister Rustem Umerov, who now serves as head of the National Security and Defence Council.