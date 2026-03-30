Russia expels British diplomat over “intelligence activities”

KEY POINTS

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has revoked the accreditation of Janse Van Rensburg, a second secretary at the British Embassy in Moscow.

The diplomat is accused of “intelligence and subversive activities,” specifically attempting to obtain sensitive data from Russian economic experts.

The FSB claims Van Rensburg provided false information upon entering the country and poses a threat to national security.

The diplomat has been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks, marking a further decline in UK-Russia diplomatic relations.

MAIN STORY

The “Shadow War” between London and Moscow has escalated with the expulsion of another high-ranking British official.

On Monday, the FSB announced it had monitored Janse Van Rensburg during “informal meetings” where he allegedly sought non-public economic intelligence.

According to the Russian security services, the diplomat’s presence was a breach of the Vienna Convention, as his activities allegedly crossed the line from standard diplomatic observation into active subversion.

This move follows a series of tit-for-tat expulsions over the last year, as both nations tighten their counter-intelligence protocols. The British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has historically dismissed such claims as “baseless” and “politically motivated,” often retaliating with similar measures against Russian staff in London.

The timing of this expulsion is particularly sensitive, as it coincides with renewed Western discussions regarding tightened sanctions on the Russian energy and tech sectors.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge is the “Diplomatic Communication Blackout.” As both sides continue to revoke accreditations, the “Intelligence Vacuum” grows, making it harder for either nation to gauge the other’s true intentions. This leads to a “Trust Deficit” where even routine economic inquiries are viewed as acts of espionage. To resolve this, international mediators often suggest “back-channel” dialogues, but the current geopolitical climate in 2026 makes such transparency nearly impossible, leading to more frequent persona non grata (PNG) declarations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The FSB documented the diplomat’s attempts to obtain sensitive information during informal meetings,” stated the Federal Security Service (FSB) in an official release .

. “Janse Van Rensburg… has been ordered to leave the country within two weeks,” reported Russian state media .

. “The diplomat provided false information when entering Russia and was involved in activities posing a threat,” the FSB statement added .

. “We will not apologize for protecting our national interests,” Moscow officials noted regarding the crackdown on foreign staff.

WHAT’S NEXT

Within the next 48 hours, the UK Foreign Office is expected to summon the Russian Ambassador in London to deliver a formal protest. History suggests a “symmetrical response” is likely, where a Russian diplomat of similar rank will be expelled from the UK. Janse Van Rensburg has until mid-April 2026 to exit Russian territory. Meanwhile, remaining British staff in Moscow will likely face increased surveillance and restricted access to local experts, further chilling the intellectual and economic exchange between the two capitals.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that diplomacy is being replaced by “Defensive Isolation.” By expelling a second secretary over economic inquiries, Russia is signaling that any “informal” contact with its experts is now a high-risk activity. For the UK, this exit narrows the already slim window into the inner workings of the Russian economy during a critical transition period.