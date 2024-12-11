Risk-Off Sentiment Drives Surge In Nigeria’s Eurobond Yields

The global financial markets are once again showing signs of heightened sensitivity, as risk-off sentiment leads to a surge in yields for Nigeria’s Eurobonds. This development has come amid anticipation of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release, a key indicator that could influence global monetary policy decisions.

Market participants, already grappling with inflation concerns and interest rate uncertainties, have reacted sharply to Nigeria’s recent issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds worth $2.2 billion. These conditions highlight the interconnected nature of emerging market debt dynamics and global financial sentiment, as investors weigh risk factors against potential returns.

The spike in yields follows a sharp selloff in the secondary market, reversing a previous trend of strong demand for Nigeria’s sovereign debt. The country’s newly issued Eurobonds, spanning 6.5-year and 10-year maturities, attracted significant investor interest, with bids exceeding the offer size. However, unmet bids from the oversubscribed issuance have since shifted to the secondary market, amplifying selling pressure.

Fixed-income market analysts noted that foreign portfolio investors have shown a robust appetite for Nigeria’s U.S. dollar bonds. Market expectations are leaning toward increased demand for sovereign assets, particularly as the U.S. Federal Reserve is anticipated to further reduce the federal funds rate by December. This expectation has been tempered by caution as investors await the midweek release of U.S. inflation data, a key metric shaping asset managers’ decisions in an environment dominated by inflation and interest rate trends.

Within Nigeria’s Eurobond market, bearish sentiment prevailed across the yield curve. Cowry Asset Limited reported a 0.04% rise in the average yield, now standing at 9.21%. Notably, offshore investors engaged in profit-taking activities, unloading positions in the March 2029 and February 2032 maturities, leading to a 5-basis-point (bps) and 6-bps increase in yields, respectively. These movements reflect broader portfolio rebalancing efforts as investors reassess their exposure to emerging market debt.

The risk-off sentiment extended beyond Nigeria to other emerging markets, with Ghana, Egypt, and Angola experiencing similar pressures. Analysts emphasized that the forthcoming U.S. inflation figures will be pivotal in shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

AIICO Capital Limited reported widespread selling pressure across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and North African markets, despite higher Brent crude prices. Oil-producing nations like Nigeria and Angola were not insulated from this trend, experiencing weaker market performance despite the favorable oil price environment.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Eurobonds also faced challenges, with yields rising after the government revised its 2024 GDP growth forecast downward from 5.6% to 4.7%. This revision underscores the economic headwinds faced by several emerging markets as they navigate a volatile global financial landscape.

In summary, Nigeria’s Eurobond market and broader emerging market debt face significant headwinds from global risk sentiment, inflation concerns, and shifting monetary policy expectations. As investors brace for the impact of the U.S. inflation data, these developments serve as a reminder of the fragility and interconnectedness of global financial systems.