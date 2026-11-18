By Emmanuella Opara | November 18th, 2026

KEY POINTS

The APC says Nigeria has recorded a decline in security incidents and fatalities over the past year under President Bola Tinubu.

The party attributes the claimed improvement to increased military personnel, better remuneration and improved working conditions for soldiers.

APC spokesman Felix Morka acknowledges that insecurity remains a challenge, despite the government’s interventions.

The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect says attacks by armed bandits and extremist groups continue to threaten civilians.

MAIN STORY

The All Progressives Congress has defended President Bola Tinubu’s handling of insecurity, claiming that attacks and fatalities have declined under his administration, despite continued kidnappings and armed attacks in parts of the country.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made the assertion on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, where he highlighted what he described as improvements in military capacity and the welfare of security personnel.

Morka said the reduction in security incidents over the past year reflected measures introduced by the Tinubu administration to strengthen the armed forces.

He identified improved remuneration for soldiers, increased military personnel, better working conditions and the creation of additional army divisions as some of the government’s interventions.

The APC spokesman also cited improved accommodation for military personnel, arguing that better welfare and motivation had strengthened the capacity of soldiers deployed to combat insecurity.

He said the military’s efforts had also encouraged more terrorists and bandits to surrender to security forces.

Addressing concerns over the recent abduction of National Youth Service Corps members and persistent bandit attacks in northern Nigeria, Morka acknowledged the country’s security challenges but argued that insecurity was not unique to Nigeria.

He maintained that even countries with sophisticated security systems, including the United States and Israel, had not completely eliminated security threats.

Morka also urged media organisations to report the government’s security interventions and what he described as the progress recorded in tackling the problem.

His comments followed criticism from the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, who had expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation.

In a statement published in August, Obi warned against allowing Nigeria to become a killing field, citing attacks and abductions in parts of the North-Central region.

He said communities continued to face attacks, while residents were being displaced from their homes despite the country not being officially at war.

Obi called on governments at all levels to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve rapid-response capabilities, protect vulnerable communities and intensify efforts to rescue abducted Nigerians.

THE ISSUES

The APC’s claim of declining insecurity comes amid continuing reports of kidnappings, banditry, insurgency and communal violence across Nigeria.

While Morka cited improvements in military personnel, welfare and operational capacity, the report did not provide statistics to establish the scale of the claimed reduction in attacks and fatalities.

The distinction between improvements in military capacity and actual security outcomes remains important, particularly as communities continue to experience attacks and abductions.

A November 16 assessment by the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect also reported that armed bandit groups, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province militants continued to pose threats to civilians.

The competing positions of the APC and opposition figures such as Obi highlight the continuing disagreement over the government’s handling of insecurity and the extent to which its interventions have improved safety across the country.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Over the last year, we have witnessed a consistent decline, both in terms of incidents of insecurity, in terms of you know, fatalities.” Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary said.

“Some of the, you know, most effective, you know, states, national security-conscious states, have not managed to eliminate insecurity altogether.” Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary said.

“Nigeria is not officially at war, yet citizens are being attacked in their villages, abducted after prayers, driven from their homes and stripped of their farms.” Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The effectiveness of the federal government’s security measures will continue to be assessed against the frequency of attacks, the protection of vulnerable communities and the rescue of abducted Nigerians.

BOTTOM LINE

The APC insists that Tinubu’s administration has made progress against insecurity, but continuing attacks and abductions mean that the government’s claims must be considered alongside the security situation experienced by Nigerians.