Reports: Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills at least four

KEY POINTS

Reports from Palestinian sources put the death toll from an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza at between four and six people.

More than 20 others were reportedly injured, although the figures had not been independently verified.

The strike reportedly hit the hospital’s second floor, including its intensive care unit and surgical department.

The attack comes amid continued violence despite a ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025.

MAIN STORY

At least four people have reportedly been killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, with more than 20 others injured, according to reports from Palestinian sources.

The Arabic-language newspaper Al-Quds reported the deaths early on Thursday, citing a spokesperson for the Palestinian civil defence service.

However, casualty figures differed across reports. Israeli news outlet ynet, also citing Palestinian civil defence, reported six deaths and more than 20 injuries, while Israeli television station Kan put the death toll at five, citing Palestinian sources.

The reports said Israeli forces struck the hospital complex, hitting the second floor of the building. Kan reported that the attack affected the intensive care unit and surgical department.

The television station also reported that a senior official of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist militant group, was among those killed.

The casualty figures and details of the strike could not initially be independently verified. The Israeli military had not immediately commented on the reports.

THE ISSUES

The reported attack raises concerns about the continued danger facing medical facilities and patients in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025.

Hospitals are particularly vulnerable during armed conflicts because damage to their facilities can affect not only people directly injured in an attack but also patients who depend on emergency treatment, surgery and intensive care.

The difference in reported death tolls also highlights the difficulty of establishing casualty figures during active hostilities, particularly when independent verification is not immediately available.

The attack comes against the background of a war that began after Hamas fighters and members of other armed groups attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 251 others to Gaza.

More than 74,600 Palestinians have since been killed, according to health authorities in Gaza run by Hamas.

WHAT’S NEXT

Further information from Palestinian civil defence authorities and the Israeli military is expected to clarify the number of casualties and the circumstances surrounding the strike.

The continuation of deadly attacks despite the ceasefire also raises questions about the durability of the agreement and the protection of civilians in Gaza.

BOTTOM LINE

The reported strike on Nasser Hospital adds to the casualties of the Gaza war and highlights the continuing risks to civilians and healthcare facilities despite the ceasefire. The exact death toll and circumstances of the attack remain unverified.