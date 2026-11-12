Key Points

Teachers are increasingly using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to prepare lessons and access information missing from textbooks under Nigeria’s new curriculum.

Newly introduced subjects, including Digital Literacy, Coding and Fashion Design, face shortages of suitable instructional materials.

School proprietors say AI can improve teaching efficiency but must not replace teachers’ professional judgement.

Education stakeholders are calling for proper AI training to help teachers use the technology responsibly.

Main Story

Shortages of textbooks under Nigeria’s new national curriculum are pushing teachers towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) as they search for alternative materials to prepare lessons, conduct research and support classroom instruction.

Education stakeholders disclosed this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, saying AI was helping teachers bridge gaps created by the transition from the old curriculum.

Mr Muazu Mohammed, Head Teacher of Zinaria International School, said the availability of textbooks for some newly introduced subjects remained a challenge, making AI an increasingly useful resource for teachers.

He identified Digital Literacy, Coding and Fashion Design as some of the subjects where relevant textbooks were not readily available.

“With this curriculum coming in, there are a lot of subjects that the textbooks are not available for, such as Digital Literacy, Coding, Fashion Design among others.

“So, AI is really supporting teachers in getting the information they want,” he said.

Mohammed cited Geography at the Senior Secondary School One (SS1) level, explaining that he had struggled to find a textbook that adequately reflected the new curriculum.

He said AI had helped him obtain relevant information, conduct research and prepare lesson plans before entering the classroom.

Although he maintained that textbooks remained important, he described AI as a useful alternative where appropriate instructional materials were lacking. He added that pupils were restricted from using mobile phones within the school premises, meaning teachers were currently the primary users of the technology.

The Issues

The growing reliance on AI highlights a challenge facing schools as they adjust to Nigeria’s new curriculum: teachers need relevant, accessible and approved learning materials to deliver lessons effectively.

While AI can provide information quickly, its responses are not always accurate or suitable for the Nigerian educational environment. Without proper guidance, teachers risk using content that does not match approved learning objectives or pupils’ needs.

What’s Being Said

Also speaking, Mr Charles Umekwe, Proprietor of High Grade International School, described AI as a valuable tool for teaching, research and administrative work but warned against allowing it to replace human intelligence.

“AI cannot take the place of the human brain because AI does not know what you want until you say what you want.

“It is a tool that can assist you to do more; it is not you yourself,” he said.

Umekwe urged teachers to check AI-generated information against the Nigerian curriculum, approved scheme of work and pupils’ ages.

He called for adequate training, particularly for nursery and primary school teachers, to help them use the technology effectively.

He also warned that excessive dependence on AI could weaken independent thinking and problem-solving skills. Other concerns he identified included inaccurate information, poor internet connectivity and the misuse of AI in examinations and academic research.

Despite these challenges, Umekwe said AI could save time and improve lesson preparation when teachers remained actively involved in the process.

What’s Next

The stakeholders emphasised the need to equip teachers with the knowledge and skills to use AI responsibly. Training, proper supervision and careful verification of digital content will be important as schools incorporate the technology into teaching and learning.

Bottom Line

AI is helping Nigerian teachers navigate gaps in instructional materials under the new curriculum, but technology alone cannot solve the problem. Schools still need accessible textbooks, relevant learning resources and trained educators. AI should strengthen teachers’ abilities, not become a substitute for them.