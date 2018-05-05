RECALP 2018 Summit to Host Over 2000 Youths

The Young Adults and Youth Affairs of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 19 has announced date for fourth edition of the Relationship, Entrepreneur, Career, Leadership, Politics ,RECALP Summit.

The Summit, which is slated for May 29, 2018 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Lagos Province 19 Auditorium in Ogudu, will serve as platform to equip the new generation of leaders and stimulate attendees, mostly young people to align with plausible steps to attain their life goals.

The Chief Host, Pastor Bisi Olowoyo, who is Pastor-in-charge of Lagos Province 19, said that over 2,000 young people are expected to be in attendance, while a lot of viewers are expected to join the Summit online.

Olowoyo described RECALP as a carefully designed platform to stir-up the creativity, talents and skills in the young people.

Speaking on the Summit, the Convener and Provincial Youth Pastor of Lagos Province 19, Femi Aminu said that RECALP has evolved over the past couple of years from merely a youth summit where young people network to a brand that sows and nurtures ideas of true leadership in the minds of young leaders.

“The initiative is to provide a forum where young people can be intellectually stimulated and challenged to take charge in the focus areas of the Summit,” Aminu further said.

RECALP holds every May 29 to coincide with Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.

Also commenting on the Summit, Pastor Akin Akinboboye, Pastor of the Berean Youth Church, disclosed that Rev. (Mrs.) Funke Felix-Adejumo, President of Agape Christian Ministries, Dr. Charles Apoki, Founder of Petra Ministries and international conference speaker in several denominations and Mr. Adebola Williams, the co-founder of Red Media and StateCraft Inc as well as the co-author of the book “How to win elections in Africa”; are among other speakers at the Summit.

Pastor Akinboboye added: “The RECALP Summit provides practical anecdotes for five very important aspects of human life namely: relationship, entrepreneurship, career, leadership, and politics. Our faculty has been carefully drawn from a select pool of distinguished and reputable individuals who actually walk their talk.

Pastor Segun Odewunmi, the chairman of RECALP and pastor in charge of Restoration worship center also disclosed that “The Summit has so far enjoyed a relatively wide coverage with a total cumulative attendance of circa 2,000 and a growing online audience from all over the world.

“Our young leaders – both as part of the live audience as well as those that would be joining the summit from across the world via different online streaming platforms are therefore assured of value for their time.

“This is because our faculty this year are true success stories from the lens of the youth. We have a harmonious blend of time-tested practical wisdom in relationship and entrepreneurship on the one hand, and the youthful success story in career and leadership on the other.”

Meanwhile, the Conveners said that attendance at the five-hour summit is free and interested youths can register online at http://www.recalp.org/.

Suspected KingPin of Narcotics Gang Nabbed by German Police

German police have apprehended in Dusseldorf a suspected leader of a narcotics gang thought to be behind a major cocaine haul in Albania earlier this year.

The 48-year-old Albanian national is accused of smuggling over 600 kilogrammes of cocaine from Colombia to Albania in February, Germany Federal Criminal Police Office said on Friday in Dusseldorf. The suspect was said to have imported the drugs, using one of the companies he ran. Police in Albania had estimated the street value of the cocaine at 220 million dollars.

Though Albania had issued a warrant for the man’s extradition, German authorities have yet to issue a statement on the warrant. Located in the South-western Balkans and with access to the Adriatic Sea across Italy, Albania straddles one of the most important routes for smugglers of drugs, weapons and people, NAN reports.