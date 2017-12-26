REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Ocean Deep Drilling ESV Nigeria Limited Engineer Trainee Program 2017/2018

Ocean Deep Drilling ESV Nigeria Limited (“ODENL”) is a private limited liability company, incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990 and domiciled in Nigeria. The Company was jointly incorporated by OES  and Ensco with the aim of deploying and operating offshore drilling assets in Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Title: Engineer Trainee Program

Location: Lagos

Requirements

  • If you graduated with a First Class or Upper Second Class hons degree in any Engineering discipline within the last three years this job is for you

Application Closing Date
22nd December, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: info@odenl.com

