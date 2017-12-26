EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | British High Commission (BHC) Latest Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | British High Commission (BHC) Latest Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

- December 26, 2017
- in JOBS
The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below in Abuja:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

