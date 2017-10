Machineyard.com.ng, is a small team of dedicated industry stakeholders dedicated to helping you secure all your heavy equipment needs. Whether you are a heavy equipment dealer intending to hire or sell your equipment, a contractor looking for equipment for a project, an agent looking to advertise on behalf of a company Machineyard is here to serve you.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY