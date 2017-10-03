MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Purchasing Officer at Medecins Sans Frontieres

Médecins Sans Frontières is a private, international organisation. The organisation is made up mainly of doctors and health sector workers and is also open to all other professions which might help in achieving its aims. Médecins Sans Frontières provides assistance to populations in distress, to victims of natural or man-made disasters and to victims of armed conflict.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Purchasing Officer



Location: Abuja

Contract Period: 3 months



Main Duties and Responsibilities

Performing on a day to day basis the purchasing activities of a supply office, analyzing market sources and competitive pricing conditions among different suppliers in order to ensure an ongoing supply of goods, following the procurement procedures and according to MSF standards and protocols. Including the following activities:

Constantly assessing the local market, seeking products and suppliers that offer the best value for money and negotiating prices in order to guarantee the best quality and pricing for MSF goods and commodities. Regularly updating the supplier-item-price data on the supply office and informing the Supply (Activity) Supervisor / Logistics Supervisor of all information or modifications to the data i.e. price, address, items available

At the request of the line manager, obtaining different quotations from suppliers according to the MSF Purchasing policy and placing purchase orders to pre-selected suppliers with whom prices have been agreed

Requesting invoices or receipts, without delay, for all purchases, checking they are correctly filled and translating information written in local language before approval

Managing the administrative and accounting procedures related to purchases: completing purchase orders, checking delivery notes (against orders), managing advances issued by the Finance Department, etc. Updating information on purchase lists after purchases are made

Assisting in reception control process with the storekeeper

Performing delegated tasks according to his / her activity and as specified in his/her job description

Minimum Required Skills and Qualifications

Can understand the main points of clear standard input on familiar matters regularly encountered in work, school, leisure, etc.

Can deal with most situations likely to arise while travelling in an area where the language is spoken.

Can produce simple connected text on topics that are familiar or of personal interest.

Can describe experiences and events, dreams, hopes and ambitions and briefly give reasons and explanations for opinions and plans

Education:

Essential, Secondary education; Commerce related studies desirable.

Experience:

At least 2 years’ experience in supply chain related jobs

Desirable working experience in MSF or other NGO’s

Languages:

B1 Independent User

Threshold or intermediate

Application Closing Date

2nd October, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s/ Resume and copy of relevant certificates to: msfocb-nigeria-hrassist@brussels.msf.org

Or

MSF Belgium Human Resources Office,

14 Tennessee Street,

Maitama,

Abuja.



Note