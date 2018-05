Federgo Engineering Limited (FEL) is a leading E.P.I.C. (Engineering, Procurement, Installation and Construction) company in Nigeria, specializing in projects in the OIl and Gas Sectors based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

We currently have opportunity to place experienced candidates to maintain a number of oil production and utilities pumps in one of our key clients sites in the capacity below in Rivers State:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY