Quickteller Paypoint’s 50 Percent Discount On CAC Registration: A Game-Changer For POS Agents

Every entrepreneur dreams of having a bankable partner who says, “I’ve got your back; let’s bring your dreams to life.” But let’s be real, this is often elusive because people hardly say what they mean or mean what they say.

However, there’s an exception to the rule! Quickteller Paypoint, a leading payment platform under the Interswitch Group, is a ‘sure guy’ that will not ghost you. No cap! Some people can be quick to promise to be of help and disappear when it matters most, but not Quickteller Paypoint. They are Quicktellers as well as Quickdoers!

Quickteller Paypoint is always helping its agents turn their dreams into reality by giving them one less thing to worry about. As part of its ongoing efforts to empower and support its POS agents, Quickteller Paypoint recently organised Regional Engagement Forums across major cities in Nigeria, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Anambra.

The headline moment? During these events, the company offered a generous 50 per cent discount on Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration fees for agents who hadn’t registered their businesses before the extended September 5, 2024, deadline. Talk about a lifesaver! As one agent excitedly put it: Who no like better thing? Quickteller Paypoint na baba!

Beyond the discount, Quickteller Paypoint has demonstrated its recognition of the crucial role its agents play in advancing financial inclusion within their communities. The recent events are a testament to this commitment, as agents felt genuinely supported, seen, and valued. With Quickteller Paypoint, agents don’t just get a service—they get a dedicated partner.

At each forum, agents participated in lively educational sessions and Q&As, where they got the chance to ask burning questions and receive expert advice and valuable insights directly from Quickteller Paypoint representatives. It was a prime opportunity for the agents to level up their businesses.

Quickteller Paypoint’s 50 percent CAC discount was more than just financial relief; it was a strategic move to empower its agents, promote compliance, and strengthen businesses. This initiative emphasises Quickteller Paypoint’s unwavering commitment to ensuring its agents thrive, fostering growth, and advancing financial inclusion across Nigeria.