Quickteller Homes Paves The Way For Affordable Home Ownership With Installment Plans

Quickteller Homes, the real estate and property subsidiary of Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading digital payment and commerce company, is driving a paradigm shift in Nigeria’s real estate market by making homeownership and property rental more accessible through installment payments.

At the recent SmallSmall Fair 2024, held at the Pistis Conference Centre in Lekki, Lagos, Quickteller Homes showcased its commitment to tackling the prevalent issues in the housing sector. By integrating flexible payment options, the platform is seeking to ease the financial burden for many Nigerians aspiring to secure accommodation or a foothold on the property ladder.

The SmallSmall Fair is the first of its kind in-person event where companies offering installment payment options connect directly with thousands of customers, all under one roof. The 2024 edition, being the inaugural event, delivered exceptional experiences and value to all participants.

Quickteller Homes offers a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between tenants, landlords, and agents. The platform provides seamless access to a variety of properties, catering to nearly every need—whether short-let apartments or properties intended for long-term tenure.

Speaking on the offering, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing, Merchants, and Ecosystem, reiterated the company’s vision behind these efforts, stating that “our mission is to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of their financial standing, has the opportunity to own or rent a property without overwhelming financial stress. Through installment payments, we provide a flexible, manageable way for people to attain their housing dreams.”

Beyond connecting users, Quickteller Homes offers essential services, including financing options, utility connections, payment solutions, and a suite of home services, all facilitated through a user-friendly digital platform.

A key highlight at the SmallSmall Fair 2024 was how Quickteller Homes is integrating installment payment plans to enable more Nigerians to afford housing without the immediate pressure of high upfront costs. This approach aligns with the fair’s broader theme of financial inclusiveness, contributing to a significant movement toward economic empowerment and affordability.

Tunde Balogun, CEO of SmallSmall, noted: “In a society like ours, credit is one of the infrastructures needed for its middle-class citizens to survive. The Small Fair is designed to help develop the credit system in Nigeria by bringing companies that offer installment payments together with customers. This initiative aims to increase customer base and revenue.” He added that the Fair app, developed for vendors to track sales and payments, will ensure a seamless offering.

Quickteller Homes’ sponsorship and participation in the SmallSmall Fair 2024 marks a significant stride toward a more accessible and affordable real estate market in Nigeria, promising to transform the way Nigerians approach homeownership and renting. This service not only addresses immediate housing needs but also contributes to the long-term solution of housing affordability in the country.