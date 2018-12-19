Properties Damaged in Abule Egba Pipeline Explosion

Properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State as fire explosion ravaged the locality.

It was gathered that the explosion was as a result of pipeline vandalisation.

The explosion started from Awori Bus Stop and extended to Abule Egba Bus Stop.

Many cars and buildings were reportedly affected in the fire which began around 3:30am on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

An eyewitness said the outbreak arose from the vandals scooping fuel from a vandalised pipeline adding that the incidence was a reoccurrence of what happened in 2006.

It was gathered that residents were scooping fuel from the spillage and in the process there was a spark which resulted in an inferno, consuming everything along its’ path.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency response unit on its verified Twitter handle, the fire started as a result of spillage from what appears to be bunkering activities, which came in contact with an ignitable source. The impact resulted in inferno as it ravaged houses and cars.

“Situation report regarding the oil spillage at Tipper Garage Bus Stop Abule Egba On arrival at the incident scene, the spillage from what appears to be bunkering activities came in contact with an ignitable source. The impact resulted in inferno as it ravaged houses and cars,” they tweeted.

An eyewitness narrated that the timely response of emergency officials prevented the fire from spreading to a petrol filling station close to the scene of the incident.

On it’s Twitter handle, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority revealed that the fire which started around 5am was brought under control around 8am and peace restored in the affected area.

The tweet read, “INFERNO UPDATE ALERT! Situation is now confirmed calm, normalcy restored. Our hearts are with the victims at this trying time. Kudos to all emergency responders for swiftly responding to this unfortunate incident.”