Private Investment in Nigeria’s Mining Sector Hits $2.32 billion – Minister

FG suspends $400 surcharge by shipping firms

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, has said that private investment into mining projects is estimated at $2.32 billion in the country.

Bwari, who disclosed this during the three-day 3rd yearly Nigeria Mining Week organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Spintelligent in Abuja, also added that the investment was made possible due to government’s friendly mining climate such as gold mining and refining, lead/zinc exploration and production.

He said: “Mining in Nigeria is private sector driven with the Federal Government restricted to regulatory and facilitation roles. There is no better time to invest in the sector than now.”