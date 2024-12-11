President Tinubu Advocates For Technology-Driven Growth

In a separate event, President Bola Tinubu emphasized the importance of embracing technology, innovation, and knowledge-driven solutions for Nigeria’s growth. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the new Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) technology complex in Abuja.

The state-of-the-art facility features key components such as a data center, command and control hub, and a visa approval center. The complex is designed to integrate communication between relevant agencies through a secure and collaborative technology network.

Key Remarks by the President

“From the onset of this administration, we pledged to deliver innovative solutions across all sectors, including immigration. Today, we see significant progress,” said Tinubu.

The President highlighted that by March 2025, Nigeria aims to fully transition to a new passport regime, describing passports as critical security documents requiring meticulous management.

He commended Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, for his exceptional work in improving passport issuance, which has enhanced Nigeria’s international reputation. Tinubu also praised NIS Comptroller General Kemi Nandap and her team for their leadership, particularly in strengthening security across air, land, and sea borders.

“The Visa Approval Centre will serve as a one-stop solution for visa applications, enabling seamless travel and business operations. This innovation strengthens Nigeria’s ties with the global community,” the President added.