POWER & ENERGY JOB | Inside Service Sales Representative at Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Inside Service Sales Representative
Job No.: LV/MV – 003Z2A
Location: Lagos
Schedule: Full-time
Job Description
- The mission of the Field Services (FS) Inside Service Sales Representative is to maximize services revenue by establishing , building and nurturing relationships with assigned portfolio of Proximity Accounts .
- In addition to account ownership, he/she can be responsible to manage by delegation from outside sales services some tasks related to Strategic and Targeted Accounts.
Essential Responsibilities
Manage assigned Accounts:
- Customer qualification and platforming
- Research contact and identify/plan key initiatives
- Be the Single Point of Contact for the assigned accounts
- Develop and maintain relationship with customer
- Answer customer questions and educate on all SE services
- Report on sale and margin of accounts
Build and manage FS Opportunity Pipeline:
- Analyze & qualify opportunities in BFO
- Meet daily goal for outbound sales calls to support existing customer base and identify and pursue new opportunities with existing accounts.
- Take inbound calls and e-mails to support existing customer base and foster new points of contact and potential accounts thanks to marketing & sales campaign, FSR leads and CCC/other sales leads
- Develop cross-selling between Line of Businesses service offer
- Transfer new product sales opportunities to Account Managers from the BUs or Inside Sales from the country
- Quote and close the deal for standard services offer
- Coordinate with all the FS teams and product teams if needed, to satisfy service opportunities
- Keep update the data of Installed Base of the customers
- Document all records of customer history in BFO.
- Respond on-time and on-quality to On-demand requests from the customers.
Main interactions:
- Customers, FS Operational Marketing, CCC, Outside services sales, Order Management , FS Operation
Key Success Factors:
- Close collaboration with Outside Services Sales for complex on-demand sales
- Reactivity on FSR and CCC opportunity generation
- Regular collaboration with FS Operational Marketing Leader for thorough understanding of Demand generation plans, country Installed Base profile and associated services offer available and to be launched in the next months .
Qualifications
- Education: Bachelor /associate degree in Electrical Engineering
- Experience: 2 years IS/ Field Service Representative/Customer Care with knowledge of low voltage/medium voltage electrical distribution is an advantage.
Soft Skills:
- sales oriented/ results oriented/ daring/ passionate/ team player/ organized/ resilient/ voice clear & understandable/ engaging & enthusiastic
- Basic to intermediate skill in MS Office products (Excel, Word, Powerpoint), BFO.
- Familiarity with Schneider Electric products and services.
- Familiarity with phone, Internet, e-mail systems and social media
- Verbal and written communication skills
- Able to prioritize and manage multiple tasks and build customer relationships.
- Successfully complete assigned training paths and successfully engage in technical sales conversations .
- Language skills: native speaker level for local context.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY