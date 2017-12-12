POWER & ENERGY JOB | Inside Service Sales Representative at Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.

Job Title: Inside Service Sales Representative

Job No.: LV/MV – 003Z2A

Location: Lagos

Schedule: Full-time

Job Description

The mission of the Field Services (FS) Inside Service Sales Representative is to maximize services revenue by establishing , building and nurturing relationships with assigned portfolio of Proximity Accounts .

In addition to account ownership, he/she can be responsible to manage by delegation from outside sales services some tasks related to Strategic and Targeted Accounts.

Essential Responsibilities

Manage assigned Accounts:

Customer qualification and platforming

Research contact and identify/plan key initiatives

Be the Single Point of Contact for the assigned accounts

Develop and maintain relationship with customer

Answer customer questions and educate on all SE services

Report on sale and margin of accounts

Build and manage FS Opportunity Pipeline:

Analyze & qualify opportunities in BFO

Meet daily goal for outbound sales calls to support existing customer base and identify and pursue new opportunities with existing accounts.

Take inbound calls and e-mails to support existing customer base and foster new points of contact and potential accounts thanks to marketing & sales campaign, FSR leads and CCC/other sales leads

Develop cross-selling between Line of Businesses service offer

Transfer new product sales opportunities to Account Managers from the BUs or Inside Sales from the country

Quote and close the deal for standard services offer

Coordinate with all the FS teams and product teams if needed, to satisfy service opportunities

Keep update the data of Installed Base of the customers

Document all records of customer history in BFO.

Respond on-time and on-quality to On-demand requests from the customers.

Main interactions:

Customers, FS Operational Marketing, CCC, Outside services sales, Order Management , FS Operation

Key Success Factors:

Close collaboration with Outside Services Sales for complex on-demand sales

Reactivity on FSR and CCC opportunity generation

Regular collaboration with FS Operational Marketing Leader for thorough understanding of Demand generation plans, country Installed Base profile and associated services offer available and to be launched in the next months .

Qualifications

Education: Bachelor /associate degree in Electrical Engineering

Experience: 2 years IS/ Field Service Representative/Customer Care with knowledge of low voltage/medium voltage electrical distribution is an advantage.

Soft Skills:

sales oriented/ results oriented/ daring/ passionate/ team player/ organized/ resilient/ voice clear & understandable/ engaging & enthusiastic

Basic to intermediate skill in MS Office products (Excel, Word, Powerpoint), BFO.

Familiarity with Schneider Electric products and services.

Familiarity with phone, Internet, e-mail systems and social media

Verbal and written communication skills

Able to prioritize and manage multiple tasks and build customer relationships.

Successfully complete assigned training paths and successfully engage in technical sales conversations .

Language skills: native speaker level for local context.

