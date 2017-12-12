MANUFACTURING JOB | Lafarge Group Recruitment for Surveyor

Lafarge Group – Created in 1833, Lafarge group, headquartered in France, is the world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in three of its activities: No 1 worldwide in Cement, No 2 worldwide in Aggregates & Concrete, and No 3 worldwide in Gypsum.

Located in 62 countries with 64,000 employees, Lafarge is a world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in its Cement, Aggregates & Concrete businesses. In 2013, Lafarge posted sales of 15.1 billion euros.

We are recruiting to fill the below position:

Job Title: Surveyor



Location: Ewekoro 1, Ogun

Job Type: Permanent

Job Grade: Band G



Job Description

The objective is to perform oversight function in handling all survey related issues on the Plant’s site and to ensure that all tasks are performed according to Lafarge WAPCO’s safety practices and procedures

Duties & Responsibilities

The get a monthly overburden and limestone volumetric survey.

Collation of monthly Survey and stocks measurement (limestone, clinker and other raw materials/ additives).

To update quarry and the plant topographical map and execute other topographical survey activities.

Supervise daily flood mitigation activities in the quarry.

Execute road construction and design in accordance with Lafarge mobile equipment advisory.

Establish and extend survey control points within the quarry for contractor’s daily activities.

Prepare working drawings and sketches in AutoCAD format for quarry daily operations (Limestone and Overburden advance survey).

Locate precisely different features, points, levels in the quarry, and update the data in the Quarry topographical map for mining operation purpose.

Establish the quarry survey features and set out control points from the base (quarry control point) to any area within the quarry/plant survey for new projects.

Monitor the survey aspect of the quarry projects – mining and rehabilitation project flood mitigation, tree planting e.t.c.

Supervise and check the quality of survey jobs from consultants.

Any duties as assigned by the Quarry Manager.

Essential & Desirable Skills

OND Chemical Engineering/Industrial Chemistry.

5 years’ experience as a surveyor.

Ability to use modern survey equipment – GPS, Total Station, Digital Level and other automated systems.

Good Knowledge of Survey and JIS related software, AutoCAD Suites, Surfer for Windows, Garmin MapSource), MineCard.

In-depth knowledge of quality control methods and instruments

Good knowledge of process control statistical methods and of experimental design

Good knowledge of control tools and instruments (operation logics, regulation methods and systems)

Good knowledge of current regulations and of specific environmental constraints

Good knowledge of project management methods

Good knowledge of safety laws and regulations

Computer literate (Word, excel, MS project, lotus note).

Good knowledge of quality management systems (ISO 9001-2008)

Good planning skills.

Good interpersonal relationship

Result oriented

Attention to accuracy / Precision

Curiosity / Seeking information

Decision-making capacity / Self-confidence

Team leadership skill

Good aptitude for organization and communication

High level of initiative

High level of initiative

Anticipative

Application Closing Date

13th December, 2017.



Method of Application

