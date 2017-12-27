POWER & ENERGY JOB | Graduate Materials Management Executive at Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc – Oyo, Kwara, Osun and Ogun

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc – Headquartered in Ibadan is responsible for electricity distribution within the south western zone (Oyo, Ogun, Osun and kwara as well as some parts of Kogi, Ekiti and Niger states).

We are an organization with a focus on delivering excellent service to the customers and providing customer satisfaction through reliable power distributions.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Materials Management Executive

Locations: Ibadan-Oyo, Kwara, Osun and Ogun

Job Description

To manage all aspects of materials flow and to maintain control over all goods inventories.

Responsibilities

Manages the receiving functions of the organisation and oversees the storage of purchased equipment and materials in compliance established policies.

Maintains optimum inventory levels and ensures on-time deliveries to meet operational demands while minimising carrying costs and premium transportation charges.

Directs write-off of obsolete and off-spec material and reduces aging materials to maintain realistic valuation of goods-on-hand.

Manages warehouses for stored equipment/materials, developing effective warehouse layouts to efficiently provide for the systematic accumulation of these materials until requested by various Business Units.

Safeguards warehouse operations and contents by establishing security procedures and protocols.

Functional Competence:

Proven experience in Inventory Management – progressive experience in management of materials.

Ability to use Inventory Management software tools/technology.

Proficiency in MS Office applications.

Strong financial management skills.

Qualifications and Requirements

Educational Qualification:

A Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain, Finance, Business Administration or any related discipline

A postgraduate degree in Supply Chain Management is a significant advantage

Professional Qualification:

A certification in MCIPS (Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply) and/or CPIM (Certified in Production and Inventory Management.

Desired Experience:

At least 1-3 years’ experience in Supply Chain especially in Procurement/Inventory Management.

Application Closing Date

27th December, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY