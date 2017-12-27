EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | British Council Nigeria Graduate Accountant Recruitment

The British Council is the world’s leading cultural relations organization and creates opportunities for people in the UK and worldwide to understand each other, to work together and learn from one another. We see this as crucial to building secure, more prosperous and sustainable futures for us all. We build trust and understanding between different countries and cultures and develop strong international links that are of benefit to people in Britain and the rest of the world.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Accountant (Maternity Cover)

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Role Type: Advisory, Policy and Expertise

Pay Band: PB4-H

Duration: Fixed Term (Six Months)

Role Purpose

This role is for a fixed term and as a maternity cover.

The post holder will be a member of a team of accountants responsible for the end to end accounting process in Nigeria including month and year end close, and ensures consistent, accurate and robust financial accounting processes in line with standard accounting practices and corporate policies.

This is a supporting role in the Financial Controlling function which is a key function in the new organisational structure emerging from the British Council’s Financial Transparency Project.

Main Accountabilities

The post-holder will (across operations in Nigeria):

Complete all financial tasks required for the financial month-end pre-closing steps and provide support as required for the financial month-end closing steps.

Maintain financial records as per corporate policy and internal audit

Provide support as required on accounting transactions and adjustments (accruals, deferrals and provisions), including Intercompany accounting.

Provide support as required with manual journals and off-system payments requests ensuring accuracy and compliance with relevant policies.

Assist with reconciliation of all relevant accounts and ensure that this is completed to corporate standards.

Assist Senior Accountant with preparation of local Tax submissions and other statutory returns.

Complete Travel & Expenses audits as per policy addressing issues in a promptly manner.

Assist Senior Accountant with provision of information to internal / external auditors.

Assist in the implementation of audit recommendations.

Complete daily cash reconciliations.

Responsible for ensuring integrity of cash collection process.

Responsible for ensuring integrity of customers refund process.

Support the income reconciliation process by extracting relevant reports.

Ensure compliance with treasury policy.

Submit relevant documents to local bank as requested including bank mandates updates.

Regional and Functional Team Working:

Contribute to ensuring the policies, procedures and systems are delivered with integrity.

Work closely and effectively as part of the regional and global finance teams.

Actively support equality and diversity and work to the British Council’s EDI policy at all times.

Key Relationships

Internal:

Regional Financial Accounting team

Shared Services Centre

Corporate Finance

Country admin team

SBU Leads and Project Teams

Country Customer Services team

External:

Bank relationship manager

Tax authorities

Qualifications

Minimum/Essential:

Bachelor’s Degree in any numerate course of study.

Desirable:

Fully qualified with a recognised accounting board e.g ACCA, ACA etc

Assessment Stage:

Shortlisting

Language Requirements:

Minimum/Essential:

Fluency in written and spoken English – Shortlisted candidates will either demonstrate they have met the required standard through presentation of an agreed English language certificate, or will be required to take the APTIS test and demonstrate a B1 level of English proficiency.

Assessment Stage – Shortlisting and interview

Role Specific Knowledge & Experience

Minimum/Essential:

Highly organised and deadline oriented.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Proven accounting experience.

Experience of an ERP system.

Desirable:

Experience working with SAP

Assessment Stage:

Shortlisting and/or Interview

British Council Core Skills

Analysing Data and Problems (Level 1): Is systematic – Breaks down problems into a list of tasks to be done and decides on appropriate action.

Communicating and Influencing (Level 2): Relates communications to circumstances – Displays good listening, writing and speaking skills, setting out logical arguments clearly and adapting language and form of communication to meet the needs of different people/audiences.

Managing risks (Level 1): Follows good practices – Demonstrates understanding of risk management policies and procedures and record of following them.

Planning and Organising (Level 1): Is methodical – Able to plan own work over short timescales for routine or familiar tasks and processes.

Managing People (Level 2): Supervises a small team – Supervises a small team of people doing similar jobs to deliver short term tasks to agreed quality and time standards.

Financial Reporting and Compliance (Level 1): Understand and apply general compliance standards. Understand core elements of financial statements and reports.

Professional Accounting Standards (Level 1): Apply accounting principles to accurately record financial transactions and maintain appropriate supporting documentation.

Transactional Accounting and Closing (Level 1): Understand and apply the British Council’s accounting practices. Understand and apply account reconciliations.

British Council Behaviours

Being Accountable (Essential): Delivering my best in order to meet my commitments.

Connecting with Others (Essential): Making regular opportunities to understand others better.

Making it Happen (Essential): Delivering clear results for the British Council.

Working Together (Essential): Establishing a genuinely common goal with others.

Creating Shared Purpose (Essential): Communicating and engaging picture of how we can work together.

Shaping the Future (Essential): Looking for ways in which we can do things better.

Application Closing Dat

29th December, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY